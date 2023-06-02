PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.5-105.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.61 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.90.

NYSE:PD opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.89 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

