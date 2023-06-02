PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 34.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. PagerDuty updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10-0.11 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,864,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.93. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,605 shares of company stock worth $7,934,700. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

