PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $335,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PACCAR by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after buying an additional 952,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.36.

PCAR opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

