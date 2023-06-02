Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 962,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,232,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Osirium Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 million, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of -0.12.

Osirium Technologies Company Profile

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

Further Reading

