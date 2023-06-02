Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh worth $13,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,971,000 after buying an additional 85,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,431,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.