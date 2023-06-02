OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Buys 4,972 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $10,739.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OppFi Trading Up 2.0 %

OppFi stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). OppFi had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

