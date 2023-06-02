OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Buys 4,972 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $10,739.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
OppFi Trading Up 2.0 %
OppFi stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.70.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). OppFi had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
