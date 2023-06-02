Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Mizuho

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

