Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2023

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.64.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.04%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.