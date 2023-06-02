Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
OPOF stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.21. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.
Old Point Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 27.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
