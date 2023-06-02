Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

OPOF stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.21. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.