Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.14 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $298.72 million and $11.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.



Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05156452 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $11,446,290.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

