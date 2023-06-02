NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SRV opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 203.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 166.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

