NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) to Issue $0.45 Monthly Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:SRV opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00.
About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
