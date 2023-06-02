nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556,913 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.28% of nVent Electric worth $146,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.23. 65,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $145,504.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,726 shares of company stock worth $382,796. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

