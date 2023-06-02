nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric comprises approximately 1.7% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $98,380.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $382,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NVT traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.20. 454,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

