nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Insider Michael B. Faulconer Sells 3,348 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $145,504.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.