nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski Sells 2,178 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after buying an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,914,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,618,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,144,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

