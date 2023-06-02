Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lowered its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,736. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

