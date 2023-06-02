NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Shares Down 1.4%

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €17.10 ($18.39) and last traded at €17.10 ($18.39). 28,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.34 ($18.65).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.34. The firm has a market cap of $530.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.