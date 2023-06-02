Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.
Nordstrom Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.72.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
