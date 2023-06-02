Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19, RTT News reports. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.
Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 1,835,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $27.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
