Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 44.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.20 EPS.

Nordstrom Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.