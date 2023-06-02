Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Trading Up 1.9%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 148,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 49,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

