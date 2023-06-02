Nichols (LON:NICL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $950.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 950 ($11.74) and last traded at GBX 980 ($12.11), with a volume of 10106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 975 ($12.05).

Nichols Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £356.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,031.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,067.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,065.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

