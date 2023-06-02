NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $406.30

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $406.30 and last traded at $406.30, with a volume of 2666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $398.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.95 and a 200-day moving average of $349.11.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in NewMarket by 2,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.