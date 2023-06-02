Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Trading Up 12.8%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,219,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 677% from the average daily volume of 156,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Nevada Copper Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Nevada Copper Company Profile



Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Yerington, NV.

