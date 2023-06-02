Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 850,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Kadant worth $151,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Kadant by 5,571.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 183,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 180,505 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after buying an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $3,564,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.35. 1,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,959. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $221.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Kadant’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 12.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $260,291.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock worth $1,179,960. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

