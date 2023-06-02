Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,367,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 72,785 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 2.00% of Matador Resources worth $135,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,274,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,972,000 after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 3.56. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at $7,439,843.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,177 shares of company stock worth $589,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

