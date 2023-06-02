Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,956 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.61% of ONEOK worth $179,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,360. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

