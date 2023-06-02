Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $167.54 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,063,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,332 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $167,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum China news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,035,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 1.8 %

Yum China stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. 479,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,903. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.