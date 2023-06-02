Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $162.42 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,602 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Crown Castle worth $162,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after buying an additional 185,016 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 129,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,417,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 617,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,701,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.29. 373,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.18. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

