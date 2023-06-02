Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $126,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,849,000 after buying an additional 2,376,557 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 1,704,300 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 885,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,098. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

