Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $119,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,591,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $660.20. 64,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,431. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

