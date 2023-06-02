Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,589,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.70. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $407.52. The company has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,640. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.72.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.