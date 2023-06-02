NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.325-$1.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. NetApp also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.65-$5.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.81.

NetApp Stock Up 8.5 %

NTAP stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 291.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $65,428,000 after acquiring an additional 775,136 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NetApp by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,577,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after purchasing an additional 716,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Stories

