NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20, RTT News reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 97.70% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. NetApp updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-$1.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.65-$5.85 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.98. 3,099,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $79.09.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.81.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,314,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,383,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 291.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,428,000 after purchasing an additional 775,136 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 83.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,577,675 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after purchasing an additional 716,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

