National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.7131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Further Reading

