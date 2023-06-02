National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.7131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.69%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment is involved in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

