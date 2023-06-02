Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Shares Down 9.6%

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:NMGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter. Nano Magic had a negative return on equity of 154.68% and a negative net margin of 61.38%.
Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.
