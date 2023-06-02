Nano Hits One Day Volume of $1.65 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Nano has a market cap of $99.30 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,618.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00350622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00545455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00066678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00425416 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003733 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.