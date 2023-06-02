Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.71 and last traded at $93.66. 66,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 225,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.56.
Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $918.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.
