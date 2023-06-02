Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Up 7%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.71 and last traded at $93.66. 66,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 225,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NBR. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.29.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $918.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.