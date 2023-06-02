NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Financial Contrast

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Boqii -6.93% -32.37% -9.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Boqii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Boqii 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for NaaS Technology and Boqii, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Boqii’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $92.81 million 0.92 -$817.34 million N/A N/A Boqii $187.15 million 0.15 -$20.25 million ($0.62) -2.90

Boqii has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Boqii beats NaaS Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of electric vehicle charging services. The firm maintains an EV charging network in China through its charging network for third-party charging station operators, and the number of public DCFCs (direct current fast charger with 30kW power output or more) connected to its network. The company was founded by Zhen Dai and Yang Wang on July 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

