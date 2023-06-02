Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $978,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,871 shares in the company, valued at $28,134,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of COOP opened at $46.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

