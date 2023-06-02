MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. MovieBloc has a market cap of $43.48 million and $626,760.41 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC.
MovieBloc Token Profile
MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,192,039,555 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MovieBloc
