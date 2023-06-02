Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.70 million.

MOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Movado Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of MOV opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Movado Group by 2,022.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

