Morgan Stanley Trims Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Target Price to $40.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.8 %

Mosaic stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mosaic has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $63.16.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

