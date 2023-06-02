Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,475. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

