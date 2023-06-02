Morgan Stanley Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $16.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

Shares of JWN opened at $16.03 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 7.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 183,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 270,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

