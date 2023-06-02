Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Sigma Lithium as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Sigma Lithium stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. Sigma Lithium Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $42.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sigma Lithium

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

