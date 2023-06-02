Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,421,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,935,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,811,000 after purchasing an additional 220,930 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.74. 1,463,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,335. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

