Moore Capital Management LP Sells 29,944 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,944 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 460,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,387 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,871 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ISEE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. 1,074,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,792. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.45.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

