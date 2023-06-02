Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 15,000 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of CEMEX worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.34. 3,212,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,602. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

