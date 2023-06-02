Moonbeam Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $178.41 million and $1.91 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,981,580 coins and its circulating supply is 646,957,472 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

