Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $862,698.04

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001018 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $178.35 million and $862,698.04 worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,910,987 coins and its circulating supply is 646,869,877 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

